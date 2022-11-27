Delays, cancellations at minimum for early bird travelers at O'Hare, Midway airports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The good news for the early birds heading out of O'Hare Airport is that even with nasty weather, delays and cancellations have been kept at a minimum.

Later, however it might be a different story, which is why aviation officials have been stressing all weekend the importance of getting to the airport early, packing smart and being ready with an ID at TSA lines to keep things moving.

By the time Monday is over, some 1.7 million people are expected to have gone through both O'Hare and Midway airports over weekend. That is a 6.6% increase from last year as travel continues to recover post-pandemic.

For those traveling on Saturday night, however, it was pretty quiet, which was good news for those preferring a shorter weekend, but an easier time getting back to their destinations.

Officials also recommend taking the CTA to the airports when possible. Not only will you save yourself from any traffic hassles, it will relieve curbside congestion upon arrival.