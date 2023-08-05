Oldest person in IL dies, Juanita Mitchell, at 111 after suffering stroke, family says

The oldest person in Illinois, Juanita Mitchell of Flossmoor, died Friday morning after suffering from a stroke, her family said.

ABC7 has covered all Juanita Mitchell's birthdays since she turned 100

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban family is saying goodbye to their matriarch

Juanita Mitchell died yesterday at the age of 111 after suffering from a stroke.

She was known as the oldest person in Illinois.

A graduate of Hyde Park High School, Mitchell moved to Chicago in 1919 and most recently lived in Flossmoor.

ABC7 Eyewitness News has covered her birthday every year since Mitchell turned 100.

Juanita's daughter Mary Muse remembers her mother as a tenacious and courageous woman.

"She dedicated her time to raising us and really was committed to seeing that we had an opportunity professionally," said Muse. "There was no doubt that she loved you."

Muse said Juanita's secret to a long life was spirituality and staying active.

Her family would celebrate her birthday with an elaborate party every year.

She was also interviewed for several of the station's historical pieces.