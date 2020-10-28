Trump supporters get stuck in frigid temps for hours after rally in Omaha

OMAHA, NE -- Throngs of people who attended a campaign rally held by President Donald Trump at a Nebraska airport had to wait around in frigid weather for hours after it ended before they could get back to their cars.Thousands attended the Tuesday night rally at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. Most parked in designated lots a mile or two from the airport and were shuttled into the 7:30 p.m. event on buses. Social media and police scanner reports indicate shuttle buses were unable to return to the airport as traffic snarled and hundreds of people wandered into the streets around the airport as they tried to walk to their cars.The last of the rally-goers left the area by around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police tried to clear traffic and respond to medical emergencies including some people who suffered adverse effects from the cold weather, around 30 degrees.An Omaha police spokesman says he doesn't know the size of the crowd or the number of people who waited for the buses.