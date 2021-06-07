Careers

One Summer Chicago 2021 applications close soon

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

One Summer Chicago applications now being accepted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Summer Chicago job applications are still being accepted by the city.

The deadline to apply for one of the 21,000 available slots is Friday, June 11 at onesummerchicago.org.

The program will run from July 5 to August 13 and will include remote, socially distanced, and in-person options for youth and young adults from ages 14 to 24.

"All One Summer Chicago work opportunities are paid and include jobs coding and tech, health care, media, photography, and more. Remote and safe onsite jobs are available. Applicants can select their work preferences when filling out the online application," according to a city official statement.

"One Summer Chicago is one of the greatest youth-serving programs in our city, supporting tens of thousands of our young people every year through opportunities to pursue to their passions," said Mayor Lightfoot. "We are excited to continue our Youth Service Corps program this year as youth have stepped up throughout the pandemic committing their time and talent to strengthening Chicago's communities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopjobs hiringjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News