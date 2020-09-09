Operation Legend in Chicago has resulted in 500 arrests, US Attorney General William Barr says

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- US Attorney General William Barr said Operation Legend has resulted in hundreds of arrests in Chicago as he gave an update on the federal crime-fighting initiative Wednesday morning.

Since the program launched in July, Attorney General Barr said more than 500 people have been arrested and 124 people have been charged with federal crimes.

AG William Barr gives Operation Legend update

US Attorney General William Barr gives an update on Operation Legend in Chicago.



Operation Legend has deployed 1,000 federal agents to nine cities, including 400 to Chicago.

In the first five weeks of Operation Legend in Chicago, Barr said murders dropped by 50 percent over the previous five weeks.

RELATED: Operation Legend Chicago targets ex-cons with guns
The I-Team has uncovered new details on "Operation Legend," the federal initiative to turn the tide of gun violence on the streets of Chicago.



"The bottom line is Operation Legend has played a critical role in cutting Chicago's murder rate roughly in half since before the operation," Barr said.

The Department of Justice operation involves federal agents conducting large scale, counter-gang investigations involving confidential informants, covert aerial surveillance and dangerous street work, according to officials.
