CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas is only 47 days away. And if you're looking for a new holiday tradition, Operation Support Our Troops-America has a great idea.

The organization wants the community's support to stuff holiday stockings to deployed service members, wounded heroes, and veterans. Linda Tuisl is the executive director with the group. She's one of the many people behind this massive effort. To help or connect with Operation Support Our Troops-America, click here.