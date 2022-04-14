Mother encouraging people to become organ donors after losing son

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother lost her son and is coping by trying to save someone else's life.
Evan Porter passed away from cardiac arrest. He was just 19 years old.
His mother is now encouraging other especially in the Black community to become organ donors.
Catherine Porter, along with Deatra Howard, a chief nursing officer at Loretto Hospital joined ABC7 to talk about organ donation and what Loretto Hospital is doing to encourage more people to become organ donors.
For more information on how to become an organ donor, visit lifegoeson.com.
