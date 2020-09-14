Business

Orland Park Sky Zone fight leads to citation after 'lock-in' discovered, business faces revoked license officials say

Officers were originally called to trampoline park for a fight, officials say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Sky Zone in Orland Park could lose its license after hosting hundreds of people inside the trampoline park this weekend.

Police were initially called to the recreation facility for a fight Saturday night, but when officers got to the trampoline park, they realized the number of people inside far exceeded the maximum capacity of the building, village officials said.

The business was reportedly hosting a "lock-in," village officials said.

"Last night's event at Sky Zone is very concerning, especially considering the threat posed to the children," said Mayor Keith Pekau. Intentional and willful acts that jeopardize public health, safety and welfare, and that are in clear violation of the Village Code and other laws have no place in our community."

Officers shut down the event and gave Sky Zone several citations, including two for reckless conduct.

The mayor says the village has started the process to revoke the park's business license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessorland parkfightbusiness
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
44 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Foxx faces criticism over deadly Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
More restaurants, bars face closures due to COVID-19 economic impact
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
High school athletes, parents hold rally to demand return of fall sports
Bears fans celebrate new season with win against Lions
Cubs' Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball's 2nd no-hitter
Show More
IL reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases
Sources: Big Ten meets again Sunday, but no vote on return to play
Nintendo is bringing back a super-retro handheld from the 1980s
Vinyl outsells CDs for the first time since the 1980s
Workers at disabled community serve important purpose amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News