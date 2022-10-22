Smash-and-grab burglars armed with bat, wire cutters steal from Orland Park mall in just 1 minute

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are wanted for carrying out a smash and grab burglary inside a south suburban mall on Friday morning.
The two suspects entered one of the Orland Square Mall anchor stores, armed with a bat and wire cutters, police said.
They grabbed several high-end purses before running out to a waiting vehicle and driving off.
Orland Park investigators said the entire incident took just one minute.
