Smash-and-grab burglars armed with bat, wire cutters steal from Orland Park mall in just 1 minute

Two people are wanted in an Orland Square Mall smash-and-grab burglary that last just one minute, the Orland Park, IL police department said.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are wanted for carrying out a smash and grab burglary inside a south suburban mall on Friday morning.

The two suspects entered one of the Orland Square Mall anchor stores, armed with a bat and wire cutters, police said.

SEE ALSO | Smash-and-grab robbers hit jewelry store in Hawthorn Mall, Vernon Hills police say

They grabbed several high-end purses before running out to a waiting vehicle and driving off.

Orland Park investigators said the entire incident took just one minute.

RELATED | Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say