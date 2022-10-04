Smash-and-grab robbers hit jewelry store in Hawthorn Mall, Vernon Hills police say

Smash-and-grab robbers used hammers to break into cases at Z Fine Jewelry in Hawthorn Mall in north suburban Vernon Hills, police said.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Smash-and-grab robbers hit a jewelry store Monday morning in a mall in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Police said the robbers used hammers to break glass display cases at Z Fine Jewelry in Hawthorn Mall after it opened for business.

One suspect threatened an employee with a hammer when they called 911, police said.

The two suspects were last seen wearing dark hoodies and black masks driving towards Milwaukee Avenue in a dark SUV, police said.

Police said it's unclear how much jewelry was taken. The store is now closed while police investigate.

No one was hurt in the incident. Vernon Hills police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact the investigations department at 847-918-5601.