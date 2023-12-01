Forever Home Friday: Adopt 'Kimbo'

Kimbo and Sandy De Lisle with Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter out of Riverwoods, Illinois joined ABC7.

Every first Friday of the month, ABC 7's Roz Varon will feature the perfect pet in ABC7's Forever Home Friday segment. On Friday, December 1, 2023, 3-year-old "Kimbo" was showcased. He's currently at the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Riverwoods (Deerfield), IL. Sandy De Lisle, the head of Development and Community Outreach the animal shelter, says "Kmbo" is a loves cuddling and car rides.

De Lisle says "Kimbo" enjoys singing along with his favorite songs on car rides, so if you are looking for a singing partner. He's the perfect pet. All he needs is someone like you to give him a forever home.

Anyone interested in adopting Link or another animal can email info@orphansofthestorm.org or call staff members at 847-945-0235.