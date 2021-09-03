Sports

Oscar de la Hoya withdraws from comeback bout as he fights COVID-19 infection

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar de la Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fight Vitor Belfort next weekend.

De la Hoya had planned a comeback to the ring with a fight on Sept. 11 at Staples Center after more than a decade away.

But the boxer posted a video to Instagram from his hospital bed, saying even though he's been vaccinated he is struggling with a COVID-19 infection.

EMBED More News Videos

Oscar de la Hoya posted an Instagram video from his hospital bed explaining how he's struggling with a COVID-19 infection and will not make his comeback fight.



"What are the chances of me getting COVID?" he says in the video. "I've been taking care of myself. This really, really kicked my ass."

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who similarly hasn't fought for a decade, has agreed to step in and box Belfort in his place.

That fight still needs to get approved by the California State Athletic Commission.

RELATED: De la Hoya talks about motivation for returning to the ring

If it isn't, the promoter is eyeing a move to Florida.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyboxingcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya talks possible comeback
TOP STORIES
IL reports 30,319 new COVID cases, 178 deaths over past week
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Chase Bank employee
Chicago man arrested in connection to fatal road rage shooting
'Bridge from absolute poverty': Federal unemployment benefits to end
FTC wants to know why McDonald's ice cream machines break so often
Ham sandwich prized at Chicago's Michelin-starred Oriole
Chicago Weather: Overcast with some showers
Show More
CTA to require all employees get COVID vaccine
Labor Day travel warnings amid COVID, natural disasters
Baby whisperer: Horse fascinated by pregnant owner's baby bump
Chicago Cubs' David Ross, Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID
Video captures driver going wrong way on I-55 in Burr Ridge
More TOP STORIES News