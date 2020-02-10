Oscars

Oscars 2020: Elton John picks up second Oscar for best original song

LOS ANGELES -- Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John has picked up his second win at the 2020 Academy Awards.

John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won the best original song award for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again'' from his biopic "Rocketman."

The pair won a Golden Globe earlier this year and noted that they had never won a Grammy Award together.

John paired with Tim Rice to win an Academy Award for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight'' from the original "Lion King.''

John thanked Taupin for being with him throughout his career, even when he was "screwed up."

Elton John has won a Tony Award and five Grammys and only needs an Emmy to join the elite clubs of EGOTs.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
