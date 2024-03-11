Al Pacino awkwardly skips reading nominees while presenting Best Picture award to 'Oppenheimer'

"Oppenheimer" closed out the night with an Academy Award win in the Best Picture category during the 2024 Oscars.

LOS ANGELES -- All eyes were on "Oppenheimer," directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, at the Oscars on Sunday. The film dominated throughout awards season.

Now, it's been named Best Picture at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The top prize of the night was presented by "The Godfather" star Al Pacino - who seemingly jumped the gun by announcing the winner before listing the nominees.

Al Pacino presents the award for best picture during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Rather than listing all 10 nominees while presenting the best picture Oscar, or offering an "And the Oscar goes to," Pacino said "Here it comes" before slowly opening the envelope.

"And my eyes see 'Oppenheimer,'" Pacino said, before the camera quickly panned to the winners in the audience.

People were, of course, quick to take to social media to comment about the bizarre announcement from Pacino but admitted it did make for a hilarious way to end the ceremony.

"Oppenheimer" won seven Oscars Sunday night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. It also won for Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. Ludwig Göransson also took home the Oscar for Best Original Score.

It was the first Oscar win for Murphy, Downey and Nolan.

The film earned a leading 13 nominations and has earned nearly $1 billion worldwide.