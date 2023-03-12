What the champagne carpet means for Oscars fashion

The debate over the champagne color of the carpet has continued since Wednesday when it was revealed - and already so many people have been weighing in online. Sandy Kenyon has mor

HOLLYWOOD -- For the first time in more than 60 years, Oscar's carpet is not red. The debate over the champagne color of the carpet has continued since Wednesday when it was revealed - and already so many people have been weighing in online.

One fan even posted on Instagram, speaking for many, that 'it is not the Oscars without the Red Carpet.' Another on Twitter worried the champagne color might look dirty by the end of the night. However, others disagree - tweeting that the red carpet is 'so...dated and the new carpet shows off fashion better!' As it turns out, one expert agrees.

"I love the red carpet because of its history and its legacy and what it means. But the champagne color carpet is better for fashion. It really is going to highlight the dresses way better," said WWD Style Director Alex Badia.

Badia points out that a dress worn by Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis when she won the Screen Actor's Guild would have worked out way better on a champagne-colored carpet.

"She looks amazing. And also her attitude, the way she owns it, it's everything I want," said Badia.

Michelle Yeoh hardly went haute couture for her role in 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once,' but her appearances on the award circuit - that's another story.

"Michelle Yeoh is becoming a fashion icon right now in front of our eyes," added Badia.

In the case of Angela Bassett - almost 30 years separate her Oscar nominations.

"She's redefining what an ageless approach is to fashion and to women in general. I think we've seen more and more about breaking down barriers about whoever, what age, it doesn't matter, you just need to feel competent and powerful. And she's definitely a wonderful example," said Badia.

One day, these big stars may name-check Amiera-Dior Traynham-Artis. She is a young entrepreneur from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn in Los Angeles looking to give her kicks to Oscar nominees.

"Anytime anyone sees my shoes...I can do this too," said Traynham-Artis.

For the 12-year-old and for the world-famous designers, Oscar Sunday remains fashion's most important showcase.

"What we're going to see in in the champagne color carpet on Sunday is going to have a global impact and therefore, such a big moment for fashion. It's the biggest moment for fashion still today, the number one carpet in the world," said Badia.