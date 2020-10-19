Arts & Entertainment

How to watch 'Our America: Living While Black' wherever you stream

Watch "Our America: Living While Black" on-demand with the ABC7 Chicago streaming TV app
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
At every stage of life, being Black in America is just harder. Not necessarily because of individual choices, but because of centuries of structural barriers and systemic racism.

"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing.

Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success. Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch "Our America: Living While Black" on-demand with the ABC7 Chicago streaming TV app.

If you don't already have the ABC7 Chicago streaming TV app, here's what you need to know!
