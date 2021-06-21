Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be | Full Episode

OUR AMERICA: WHO I'M MEANT TO BE - EXTENDING THE CONVERSATION

Kaylee Harris from Union, New Jersey, who transitioned during the pandemic

Sir Lex Kennedy from Hollywood, California, a storyteller

Logan Pierce from Chicago, Illinois, Program Coordinator for The Potocsnak Family Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine

Karson Coomes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a trans activist

Honey Mahogany from San Francisco, California, Co-Founder of SF's Transgender District and Chair of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee

Hazel Hart from Raleigh, North Carolina, a recent high school graduate

Zayn Anthony from Fresno, California, Chair of Trans-E-Motion

This Pride Month, we're celebrating members of the transgender community as a part of a special series called "Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be."Learn more about each person featured in the series:The transgender people featured in ABC Localish Studios' 8-episode mini-documentary, "Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be," will gather virtually from across the country for a round-table discussion of issues affecting themselves and the trans community. We expand upon their individual stories, discussing their lives and highlighting their shared experiences. The goal is to further transform the national conversation around the negative perceptions of trans people, addressing social issues affecting their well-being, in addition to celebrating their achievements and contributions to society.The event will be hosted by ABC7 Bay Area/KGO-TV anchor Reggie Aqui and transgender activist and award-winning writer Raquel Willis. Panelists include: