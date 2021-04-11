ABC Localish Studios, in partnership with National Geographic, present "Our America: Climate of Hope," premiering on television and streaming platforms the weekend of April 16-18.The hour-long special brings together ABC Owned Television Stations' trusted meteorologists and National Geographic Explorers to look at the impact of climate change and the innovations and ingenuity being applied to address it.Coastal flooding and wildfires are two of the biggest environmental challenges facing communities and also have disproportionate impacts on communities of color. "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines these issues, while profiling cutting-edge innovations, youth environmental leaders, and practical solutions to reduce climate change."Our communities are living with the reality of climate change, whether it's floods, wildfires or extreme weather," said Anna Robertson, vice president for Content and Partner Innovation, ABC Owned Television Stations and an executive producer of the special. "And yet, just as we came together to fight COVID-19, we can come together to fight climate change."