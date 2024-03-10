Our Chicago: TV & movie production in Chicago and across Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lights, camera, action. The Red Carpet has been rolled out and Hollywood is ready for its big night.

The 96th Academy Awards will be presented Sunday night to honor the best in movies.

RELATED: Here's what to know and how to watch the 96th Oscars

Many TV shows and movies produced in Chicago and across Illinois.

The red carpet has been rolled out for the 96th Oscars with some strong Chicago ties.

"The Chicago Film Office is the city of Chicago's agency that supports all aspects of film production and exhibition for the city of Chicago," Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Film Office Jonah Zeiger said. "So all the films and television shows that film in the city go through our office to get permits, logistical support, city services and anything we can do to

just help bring production here and support it."

Zeiger added that Chicago has been a destination for filmmakers since the very beginning of the art form.

"I like to say we were Hollywood before Hollywood was Hollywood," Zeiger said. "I just think we have an incredible suite of assets that no other major metropolitan area really has. I mean, iconic architecture, incredible locations."

It's not just Chicago where movie and TV magic is being made, talent is all across Illinois.

TV and movie production in the city helps bring hundreds of jobs to Chicago and Illinois.

"Quad Cities is coming on line in terms of production and a pilot was recently filmed there. So, you really have everything in Illinois that we can offer to production, except maybe a desert," Executive Director of the Illinois Production Alliance Christine Dudley said.

There are about 5,000 union workers in the entertainment sector, according to Dudley.

"For every television program, there are about 300 people behind the camera," Dudley said. "It's rapidly growing and an opportunity for employment."

READ MORE: How springing forward to daylight saving time could affect your health