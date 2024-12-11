Family, friends to gather for visitation for fallen Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins

Family of Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins will gather in Chicago for a visitation for the fallen police officer Wednesday.

Family of Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins will gather in Chicago for a visitation for the fallen police officer Wednesday.

Family of Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins will gather in Chicago for a visitation for the fallen police officer Wednesday.

Family of Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins will gather in Chicago for a visitation for the fallen police officer Wednesday.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Family, friends and fellow first responders will begin the process of saying goodbye to fallen Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins.

His visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Leak and Sons Funeral Home at 78th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago. A police walk through starts at 7 p.m.

Reddins died in a shooting the morning after Thanksgiving while responding to reports of a person seen leaving a Lake Street bank in Oak Park with a gun.

Investigators said Reddins and other officers asked the suspect to show his hands when he brandished a gun.

Reddins was shot on the left side and rushed to a nearby hospital where he died soon after arrival.

At a vigil last week, Reddins was remembered for his service and involvement in the community.

He was a five-year veteran of the Oak Park Police Department and is Oak Park's first line of duty death since 1938.

Chicago man Jerell Thomas is accused in the fatal shooting.

Thomas has been charged with first degree murder, felony possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for the shooting death of the veteran lawman.

Reddins' funeral is Thursday at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Church of God at 63rd and Dorchester. A private burial will follow.

His son, a Morehouse College honor student, calls his late father his hero and his guardian angel.