Hundreds of thousands to flock to Des Plaines for largest Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage in US

The celebration at the Des Plaines shrine is the largest gathering of pilgrims honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe in the United States.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- The celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe is underway.

There has been a steady stream of faithful pouring in to make their prayers and receive their blessings in Des Plaines.

The two-day celebration traditionally attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the Chicago area and from around the country.

The celebration will feature multiple masses, music, and folkloric dance performance, all dedicated to paying homage to the Patroness of Americas.

"Just coming and getting to see the Virgin Mary every year, and being able to see her and get blessed and everything is a wonderful experience," said Ana Navarro, who walked from Maywood.

"Something is calling them. People are coming because they find this place to be welcoming and it's a home for them. It's a spiritual home, its a place they can breathe, a place they can feel a little bit of the music, that they know where they are coming from, the flavors and the sounds and the music and the dancing," said Rev. Esequiel Sanchez.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims come in mass on foot, bike, bus and car for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, who appeared to Saint Juan Diego in Mexico City in 1531.

There will a mass Sunday night, which Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant, followed by a fireworks display as part of the holy celebration.