Arlington Heights boy, 11, to donate 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' prize money to NAACP

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old from northwest suburban Arlington Heights is using his time in the spotlight to help others.

Owen Pham came in fourth place on the TV show "American Ninja Warrior Junior" and won $2,500. He said he has chosen to donate his prize money to the NAACP.

"Racism is something that's been going on for a long time and it's like something that needs to change now," Owen said. "It's gotta happen, otherwise everybody's gonna be treated unfairly."

Owen, who attends Olive-Mary Stitt Elementary School, filmed the finale last summer in California. It aired Friday night on the Universal Kids network.
