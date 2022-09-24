Pacific Airshow 2022 in Huntington Beach: Here's how you can watch it all live on Hulu

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Taking airshows to new altitudes, the Pacific Airshow is live on Oct. 1 in Huntington Beach - and you can watch all the high-flying action live on Hulu!
The airshow will feature incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car!
Plus, don't miss a show-stopping finale from the world famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Air Force.
Additional performances will include:
A million people will crowd the sand of Surf City USA for an event like none other.
Stream the entire airshow on Saturday Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. ET only on Hulu!
For more information, please visit www.pacificairshow.com or follow Pacific Airshow on social media @pacificairshow.
