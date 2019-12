Surveillance image of a suspected package thief in West Town.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents of a West Town apartment building say they were targeted by package thieves.Residents of the building in the first block of North Oakley Boulevard shared pictures with ABC7. They said the suspects followed a delivery truck driver into the building and then stole all the boxes Wednesday afternoon.Police said the two suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.