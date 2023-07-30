'Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA' pageant to celebrate beauty of diversity in Chicago

Chicago is preparing to welcome a new pageant, highlighting the beauty, talent, and intelligence of Nigerian women in the United States.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is preparing to welcome a new pageant, highlighting the beauty, talent and intelligence of Nigerian women in the United States.

The "Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA" pageant will hold its inaugural event Sunday, Aug. 6, as a celebration of culture, identity and unity.

Executive producer Emmanuel Osagie and creative director Victor Silas said the mission is to empower women, uplift their voices and provide a platform for them to evolve and contribute to society positively.

The pageant serves as a catalyst for personal growth and cultural appreciation, emphasizing the importance of diversity and unity.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.