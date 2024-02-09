Fire damages iconic Chicago restaurant Palace Grill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fire has caused extensive damage to a well-known restaurant on Chicago's Near West Side, just blocks from the united center.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at Palace Grill on West Madison Street.

The Palace Grill has been in business for 86 years here on the West Side and the owner said he is heartsick over what happened.

The restaurant was closed at the time when it caught fire shortly before 10 p.m.

No one was hurt. However, the flames ran through the restaurant which is covered in memorabilia, burning everything in its tracks.

Many police, firefighters, Blackhawk players, and others often frequent the iconic diner that's been a staple in this community.

The owner said his employees left at 3 p.m. and somehow, nearly seven hours later, it caught fire.

"There is a lot of damage," owner George Lemperis said. "When I first got the call, I just assumed it's going to be something small and my phone just kept blowing up and blowing up and I immediately got I the car and drove here. When I got here, I saw the damage and I was stunned."

"This is absolutely devastating," customer Carson Bricco said. "Palace Grill is a landmark in Chicago. Home for Blackhawks fans, families, local law enforcement, other people that are first responders. This is a tragic loss and I really hope that they bounce back quickly."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.