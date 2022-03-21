Palos Hills Marine stabbed to death outside Sons of Boston pub; bouncer charged with murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Marine from Palos Hills died over the weekend after being stabbed by a bouncer at a bar in Boston.Alvaro Larrama is charged in the death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez. He appeared in court Monday and was ordered held without bail.Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Martinez trying to enter the Sons of Boston pub near the city's famous Faneuil Hall with a friend Saturday night. When he was denied entrance by the bouncer, they exchanged words.Prosecutors said they bouncer then chased after Martinez and attacked him. He was taken to a hospital where he died from a stab wound to the chest.Martinez's family said he was in Boston with one of his Marine brothers. He served four years with the U.S. Marine Corps and just completed his service in September after achieving the rank of sergeant.Apolonia Martinez said her son was enjoying life, traveling and catching up with friends, at the time of his death."I finally let my guard down a little bit now that he was back, and it was a sigh of relief for me," she said. "I'm like, OK, he's home. My boy is home. Now I can just exhale, and then for this to happen, it doesn't make sense."Martinez was born and raised in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, went to high school in Northwest Indiana, and was helping out with the family business, working at his family's funeral home in Chicago. His wake will be held at that same funeral home, his family said.