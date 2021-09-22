Broadway in Chicago

'Paradise Square' musical set to debut in Chicago at Nederlander Theatre

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Paradise Square" is a new musical set to debut in Chicago in November.

One of the first major theatrical events since the pandemic, "Paradise Square" will open for only five weeks at the Nederlander Theatre.

The backdrop is the slums of New York during the Civil War. Impoverished Irish immigrants and Black Americans who escaped slavery bonded their cultures, creating rousing music and dance that helped them survive.

"I just knew Chicago was an inspired choice to bring it here because it's a great theater town, a strong music town, but it also has that strong mixture of people - the African American and Irish American - and that's what the show's all about," creator Larry Kirwan said.

"It feels so great to be in a creative place again, to hear harmony and voices again and most importantly to tell this amazing story I never knew about," lead actress Joaquina Kalukango said.

"Theater comes from religion, it's people breathing together, it's people being together, it's what our shows about, too, what brings this community together is music and rhythm and belief in love," actor A.J. Shiveley said.

"I think the show is for entertainment, and you'll go home and you'll have some conversations that I think will bring out the best in everyone," actor Sidney Dupont said.

"Paradise Square" will play here for barely a month before heading to New York. The curtain goes up November 2. You can get your tickets now on BroadwayinChicago.com.
