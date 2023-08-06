WATCH LIVE

'Paranormal Cirque' Chicago to offer night of thrills and chills in western suburbs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 6, 2023 5:28PM
'Paranormal Cirque' to offer night of thrills and chills in Aurora
Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Are you ready Aurora? Do you love thrilling, scary and dangerous things? "Paranormal Cirque" will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare.

This innovative horror story features an incomparable storyline - the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect. It might be hard to divide reality and illusion.

You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is not for the faint of heart. Guests under 18 require an accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Tickets can be purchased now, starting at $10, depending on availability.

SEE ALSO: Aurora kicks off Puerto Rican Heritage Week with flag raising ceremony

"Paranormal Cirque" is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full-priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

When: Aug. 17 - 20, 2023

Where: Chicago Premium Outlets parking lot, 1650 Premium Outlets Blvd., Aurora, IL 60502

- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17

- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18

- 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19

- 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20

Box Office hours

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

On show days: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

