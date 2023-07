Puerto Rican Heritage Week in Aurora culminates in the city's Puerto Rican Heritage Festival on July 30.

Aurora kicks off Puerto Rican Heritage Week with flag raising ceremony

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Puerto Rican Heritage Week is off to a festive start in Aurora.

A Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony got things started Friday. There was music and dancing and Puerto Rican pride was on display around the downtown of Illinois' second largest city.

Aurora's 51st annual Puerto Rican Heritage Festival is July 30.

For more information, visit the Aurora Puerto Rican Cultural Council website.