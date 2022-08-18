Off-duty Chicago police sergeant charged after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground

Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge in which a teen was pinned to the ground.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge last month.

The incident occurred on July 1 at a Starbucks in the 100-block of South Northwest Highway.

Video showed Michael Vitellaro, 49, pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground after the off-duty sergeant found the boy touching his son's stolen bike.

The boy's family said he was just trying to move the bike out of the sidewalk and had nothing to do with the theft.

Park Ridge teen pinned to ground by off-duty CPD sergeant in viral video

Vitellaro turned himself in Thursday and was charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery.

"I am grateful to our partners at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for their assistance in bringing a resolution to this investigation," Park Ridge Police Chief Frank Kaminski said. "I am extremely proud of my staff and their professionalism in conducting a thorough and complete investigation which they took seriously from day one. The Park Ridge Police Department have and will continue to honor their oath of office, continuing to serve our community with professionalism, dedication, pride and respect."