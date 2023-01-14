WATCH LIVE

Couple sued over crowing pet rooster's early morning wake-ups

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, January 14, 2023 12:29PM
A Parkton, MD couple is facing a lawsuit over their rooster crowing early in the morning.

PARKTON, Md. (WLS) -- A rural Maryland couple is facing nearly $5,000 in fines over the crowing of their pet rooster.

The family got Wilbur in August. Since then, their neighbor has been complaining about Wilbur's early morning wake-ups.

So, when they refused a request to get rid of Wilbur, the neighbor took his complaints to the county.

According to the county, the neighbor has to provide proof that Wilbur's crowing constitutes excessive noise. The two sides head to court later this month.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
