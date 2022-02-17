fundraiser

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich joins Pastor Corey Brooks in camp-out for community center during storm

Brooks has raised $8M
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Ex-Gov. Blagojevich joins pastor in camp-out for community center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pastor Corey Brooks had a familiar face keeping him company during Wednesday's snow storm.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich joined him on top of a shipping container in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. Brooks has been camped out, planning to stay there for 100 days, to raise money for a new community center.

"If I can just do a little bit to raise awareness and consciousness to encourage people to take their checkbook and pen out and look in to their hearts and write a little check to the pastor, that adds up," Blagojevich said.

Brooks has collected $8 million so far.
