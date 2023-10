In celebration of Halloween, a rep from PAWS Chicago stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to showcase one of its pets in a pumpkin costume.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In celebration of Halloween, a rep from PAWS Chicago stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to showcase one of its pets in a pumpkin costume that's available for adoption.

Paige Krueger, with PAWS Chicago brought "Ferris." He's a four-legged, black 2-year-old black mixed breed puppy. He's available for adoption. He weighs about 13lbs. For more information about "Ferris," the dog or other dogs available for adoption at PAWS Chicago, click here.