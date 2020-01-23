Pets & Animals

Rescue dog suffers seizure after stepping on live wire near PAWS Chicago in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog at PAWS Chicago was injured when he stepped on a downed power line on Chicago's North Side Tuesday.

At least four dogs were shocked when they stepped on the manhole cover at the corner of Halsted and Wellington in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Sunday.



A volunteer was walking the dog near PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park adoption center when it appeared frantic and started yelping, then suffered a seizure.

PAWS staff said they later learned the dog named Finch had stepped on a live wire that was laying in water near the corner of N. Clybourn Ave. and N. Magnolia Ave.

Finch was taken to the PAWS medical center and is recovering well. PAWS said he will be available for adoption probably in the next week or two.

