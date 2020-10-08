Money Fix

Some PPP loans given out during coronavirus pandemic stolen by criminals, FBI says

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Paycheck Protection Program has issued $22 billion to struggling businesses, but some of those federal loans are being stolen.

The PPP money is meant for local businesses and their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ABC7 I-Team has found that these loans are also being stolen by criminals.

"It's a large pot of money; and anytime you see this amount of money available, with a quick turnaround time and getting it out to the community, it's going to be a great opportunity for scammers to do what they do best," FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said.

The FBI said scammers could have pretended to be your business, gathering enough information to apply for a PPP loan.

"If someone's applying for funds in your business' name, then they're taking all of the money that would have been able to go to you. So now what do you do? You can't pay your employees, you can't pay your business expenses and perhaps you go under because they stole those funds," Johnson said.

RELATED: Trump halts stimulus package negotiations, crushing Chicago restaurants' hopes for federal aid
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago restaurants' hopes to survive were crushed Tuesday afternoon when Pres. Trump said he was halting stimulus talks, and no relief would come until after the election.



She said if you were rejected and told your business already was given money, you could be a victim.

Authorities said there is another scam related to PPP -- real business owners who may not need the money or who may be misspending the funds, which are supposed to be used to pay rent or employees.

"You're going to see in the coming months an avalanche of indictments and charges against those who are defrauding this program," Johnson said.
The FBI said it expects several violators since the process to get funds moved fast.

"But things could be fraudulent that on the first glance make it through. That's just a necessity of moving quickly," Johnson said. "However, what I want to make very clear is that people need to understand that we are looking at, those loans that we are going to find the discrepancies. And if you sought to defraud the government or financial institutions, we are going to come for you."

If you know of someone cheating the system or If you've been a victim of someone applying for PPP under your name, you should report it to the FBI. They may be able to track down the fraudsters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoismoney fixfbicoronavirus pandemici teamscamloanscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY FIX
Contactless credit cards more popular than ever, but look out for scammers
USPS morale down as delivery issues continue
Payroll tax holiday may come with strings attached, financial experts warn
IDES Fraud: Are you on the hook?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
IL reports 3,059 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
CPD arrest record for sex crimes below national average for last decade: report
Willie Wilson, Chicago businessman and U.S. Senate candidate, has COVID-19
City announces 3 winners in outdoor dining design contest
Chicago charter schools bring Hispanic Heritage Month home
Corey Crawford not returning to Blackhawks next season
Show More
Biden to attend ABC News town hall after Trump backs out of debate
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Protests erupt in Wauwatosa, Wis. after no charges for police officer in killing of Black teen
Instead of a tip, server finds 'MASK' written on receipt
Woman hit 3 Chicago police officers with SUV
More TOP STORIES News