Society

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: A look back at December 7, 1941

This Monday marks 79 years since Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese forces, leaving over 3,400 casualties and pushing the U.S. to join the Allies in World War II.

Japan launched the surprise attack with airplanes and submarines on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and over 1,000 were wounded during the bombings. More than 300 aircraft and 19 Navy ships, including eight battleships, were damaged or destroyed.

The next day, the U.S. declared war against Japan. When asking Congress for a Declaration of War, President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called the attack "a date which will live in infamy."

On Dec. 11, 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States. The U.S., in turn, declared war on the Axis Powers, joining the Allies in World War II.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavyu.s. & worldworld war iipearl harborarmythis day in history
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL outlines COVID-19 vaccine plan as 9,887 new cases, 208 deaths reported
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus
Former IL Senator Sandoval dies from COVID-19 complications, attorney says
WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack
Chicago man charged with sex trafficking missing teen girl
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
Show More
Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Ga.
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
'Don't Forget About Me' event seeks fur-ever home for long-time residents
Chicago issues parking ticket to man who's never been to the city
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News