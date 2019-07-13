Pedestrian dies after being hit while crossing road in Algonquin

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Algonquin, Ill., has succumbed to her injuries, the Algonquin Police Department said Saturday.A woman was crossing County Line Road in the crosswalk at Stonegate Road at about 7:18 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driving west on County Line Road, police said.The woman was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in critical condition, then flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where she later died, police said.The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Gilberts, was not injured and showed no signs of impairment, police said.He was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.The accident remains under investigation by the Algonquin Police Department, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the medical examiner's office.Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.