Good Samaritans pull car off woman after she was hit in NYC

A speeding car hit an embankment and flew 50 feet into the air before striking the second floor of home in Suffolk County.

NEW YORK -- A woman was rescued by good Samaritans after being hit and pinned by a car in New York City on Wednesday.The incident happened in Manhattan.Authorities said the group rushed to the aid of the pedestrian, banding together to lift the vehicle off of the trapped woman.Witnesses said although she was in really bad shape, had a lot of blood on her, and mostly unconscious, the victim was able to squeeze a finger on one of the rescuers."A large group of people scrambling with jacks to try and lift the car and provide assistance," good Samaritan Jesse Hershkowitz said. "About six or seven of us just ran out into the middle of the street, and we actually physically lifted the car and moved it off of her, without moving her obviously. She was moving her feet and her ankles."Police are questioning the driver who hit the pedestrian. He did remain on scene.Two people were transported to a local hospital. The conditions of the victims are still unknown at this time.