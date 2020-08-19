Good Samaritans pull car off woman after she was hit in NYC

NEW YORK -- A woman was rescued by good Samaritans after being hit and pinned by a car in New York City on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Manhattan.

Authorities said the group rushed to the aid of the pedestrian, banding together to lift the vehicle off of the trapped woman.

Witnesses said although she was in really bad shape, had a lot of blood on her, and mostly unconscious, the victim was able to squeeze a finger on one of the rescuers.

"A large group of people scrambling with jacks to try and lift the car and provide assistance," good Samaritan Jesse Hershkowitz said. "About six or seven of us just ran out into the middle of the street, and we actually physically lifted the car and moved it off of her, without moving her obviously. She was moving her feet and her ankles."

Police are questioning the driver who hit the pedestrian. He did remain on scene.

Two people were transported to a local hospital. The conditions of the victims are still unknown at this time.

RELATED | Car goes airborne into 2nd floor of Long Island home
EMBED More News Videos

A speeding car hit an embankment and flew 50 feet into the air before striking the second floor of home in Suffolk County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car accidentscar accidentpedestrian struckrescuewoman injurednationalgood samaritanpedestrian injuredperson strucku.s. & worldaccident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL introduces new saliva-based COVID-19 test as state reports 2,295 new cases
Long Grove bridge hit twice in less than 1 week after rebuild
Chicago unrest may be contributing to police retiring at rapid rate: CPD
Community organization Diaper Drive helps over 700 families
Chicago City Council calls special meeting on safety, will consider National Guard
Out-of-work mom hit with insensitive eviction notice
Lightfoot, CPS announce reforms for police in schools
Show More
Pharmacists can give childhood shots, US officials say
Health officials urge those eligible to get flu shot, avoid 'twindemic'
Bryan Cranston plays 1 of few humans in 'The One and Only Ivan'
Trump, GOP finalizing Republican convention plans
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
More TOP STORIES News