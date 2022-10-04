People Gas marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Peoples Gas marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tuesday by dedicating a brand new gas main in support of breast cancer research.

They partnered with the American Cancer Society to decorate the 15-foot pipe. It features stickers that say "energy for the fight against cancer."

The pipe will be installed in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood in the coming weeks.

The American Cancer Society will hosts its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk on Saturday, October 15. ABC7 is a proud media sponsor.