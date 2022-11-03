WATCH LIVE

CFD: 12 students hospitalized after pepper spray release at Parker Community Academy in Englewood

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, November 3, 2022 5:55PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twelve students were transported to hospitals after a pepper spray was released at a school cafeteria on the South Side Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The incident occurred at the Parker Community Academy school in the 6800-block of South Stewart Avenue.

CFD said twelve students, ages 8 to 11, were transported to Bernard, Providence, Comer and Holy Cross hospitals, all in fair condition.

A CFD official said it appeared to be an accidental discharge.

Further details were not immediately available.

