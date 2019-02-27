'Person of interest' in custody in fatal shooting of boy, 17, in Old Irving Park, police say

Chicago police have released a photo of a person suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old North Side College Prep student Monday night.

Chicago police are questioning a "person of interest" in the murder of a high school student on the Northwest Side Monday night.

Earlier Wednesday, police released a photo of a suspect. They said the teen in the photo has the first name of "Luis" but also goes by "CK" and "Goonie."

A photo released by Chicago police showing a suspect in the fatal shooting of a high school student on the Northwest Side.



He is described by police as Hispanic, in his late teens, 5'05 to 5'08", 120-140 pounds with brown hair. Police said he is known to frequent the area of Lockwood and Altgeld.

He's is wanted for shooting 17-year-old Emanuel Gallegos in the 4400-block of West Addison Street.

Gallegos, a popular Northside College Prep student, was with a friend on his way to get a haircut, according to his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8261.
