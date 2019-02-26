A popular Northside College Prep student was fatally shot in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on Monday night.17-year-old Emanuel Gallegos was a passenger in a car traveling westbound in the 4400 block of West Addison Street at about 5:36 p.m. when Chicago police said a gunman fired at him from a street corner.The teen was shot in the neck and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died.Gallegos was with a friend on his way to get a haircut, according to his family."Yesterday he didn't answer. I knew something was wrong, he always answered my phone calls," said his brother Esteban Gallegos.The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Gallegos was not known to police.The shooter jumped into a car with two others and drove away, according to police.Area South Detectives say they are still trying to identify all three individuals.