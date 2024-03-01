WATCH LIVE

Forever Home Friday: Adopt 6-month-old Gailia

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 3:07PM
Six-year-old Gailia is currently at the Barb's Precious Rescue & Adoption Center in Palatine.

ABC 7 Roz Varon will feature the perfect pet in ABC7's Forever Home Friday segment. On Friday, March 1, six-year-old Gailia was featured.

She's currently at the Barb's Precious Rescue & Adoption Center in Palatine , IL. Barb Weber, the founder and Vice President of adoption center joined ABC 7 to talk about the perfect person or family for the domestic shorthair cat. Per Weber, Gailia has a zest for life and an independent streak, who is playful and affectionate.

Anyone interested in adopting Gailia call staff members at (847) 406-6968 or click here.

