Chicago Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees through 2021

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thinking about bringing a pet home for the holidays?

Chicago Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees through the end of 2021.

The promotion intends to make it easier to adopt and helps CACC create space for more animals in its shelter.

Adoptions are by appointment only. The organization encourages potential applicants to visit Petharbor.com/Chicago or @CACCAdoptablePets on Facebook to view animals and fill out an adoption questionnaire. To make an appointment, email the questionnaire to VisitCACC@cityofchicago.org.
