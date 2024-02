Forever Home Friday: Adopt 6-month-old Hillary

Six-month-old Hillary is currently at the PAWS Chicago.

Six-month-old Hillary is currently at the PAWS Chicago.

Six-month-old Hillary is currently at the PAWS Chicago.

Six-month-old Hillary is currently at the PAWS Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every first Friday of the month, ABC 7 Roz Varon features the perfect pet in ABC7's Forever Home Friday segment.

On Friday, February 2, 6-month-old Hillary was featured. She's currently at the PAWS Chicago in Chicago. Per Paige Krueger, with PAWS Chicago, Hillary is a gentle, loveable and chatty mixed kitten breed.

Per Krueger , Hillary is a very friendly cat and is ready for her forever home. For more information on how to adopt from PAWS Chicago, click here.