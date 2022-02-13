Pete Buttigieg tours new electric vehicle, energy storage facility in Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Illinois Saturday as he highlighted the work his department is doing to make electric vehicles more accessible to Americans.Buttigieg was joined by Governor Pritzker, as well as senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, as they toured the new electric vehicle and energy storage facility at Heartland College in Normal.The program trains students to service and repair electric vehicles.Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced its plan to invest $5 billion into a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.