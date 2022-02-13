pete buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg tours new electric vehicle, energy storage facility in Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Pete Buttigieg tours new electric vehicle, energy storage facility

NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Illinois Saturday as he highlighted the work his department is doing to make electric vehicles more accessible to Americans.

Buttigieg was joined by Governor Pritzker, as well as senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, as they toured the new electric vehicle and energy storage facility at Heartland College in Normal.

The program trains students to service and repair electric vehicles.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced its plan to invest $5 billion into a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyillinoispete buttigiegjb pritzkertransportationelectric vehiclesdick durbintammy duckworth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETE BUTTIGIEG
Pete Buttigieg visits Chicago area, touts Biden infrastructure plan
4 of Biden's former rivals speak for DNC's final night
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
9-year-old asks Pete Buttigieg for advice on coming out as gay
TOP STORIES
7 CFD firefighters injured in 'rare' flashover while battling fire
ABC7 Chicago to present '2022 Chicago Auto Show' live
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
4 girls hurt, 2 critically, in South Chicago hit-and-run crash
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party in LA
Antioch man still missing weeks after Libertyville crash
Wounded Milwaukee cop gifted Super Bowl tickets
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, AM flurries Super Bowl Sunday
Crime Stoppers renew effort to solve murder of National Guardsman
Wiener's Circle offering reward for arrest of man who smashed window
Mascots across US help search for missing Portland Pickles costume
Evening of Hope Gala helps provide opportunities to children in need
More TOP STORIES News