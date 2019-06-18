Pets & Animals

Brookfield Zoo welcomes Dwarf Mongoose Pups & Peafowl Chicks

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield zoo is welcoming both furry and feathery additions.

Five Dwarf Mongoose pups were born on May 20 at Habitat Africa! The Savannah.

Visitors can catch the pups playing, napping and nursing from their mother, Aurora.

The Dwarf Mongoose is a small carnivore native to Africa.

Zoo staffers say they're very social animals and communicate with one another using a variety of vocalizations, including whistles and trills.

In addition, seven common Peafowl Chicks hatched recently.

They can be seen roaming the zoo grounds, primarily on the south side.

Peafowl are members of the pheasant family. Males are called peacocks and females peahens.

The common Peafowl is found in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It is a protected species in India, where it is the national bird.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldzoobrookfield zoobaby animalspuppy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
Calif. mother accused in death of special-needs boy kept hidden in closet
Ortiz condition upgraded, officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
Man charged again in stabbing death of boy, 11, who begged for his life
$25K reward offered in murder of off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
Show More
Taco Bell free Doritos Locos Tacos available today
Planters unveils Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers
Age progression image released 45 years after Hammond boy's disappearance
VIDEO: Man dragged down highway during road rage incident
Boy battles brain tumor, cancer in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News