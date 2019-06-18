Brookfield Zoo welcomes Dwarf Mongoose Pups & Peafowl Chicks

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield zoo is welcoming both furry and feathery additions.Five Dwarf Mongoose pups were born on May 20 at Habitat Africa! The Savannah.Visitors can catch the pups playing, napping and nursing from their mother, Aurora.The Dwarf Mongoose is a small carnivore native to Africa.Zoo staffers say they're very social animals and communicate with one another using a variety of vocalizations, including whistles and trills.In addition, seven common Peafowl Chicks hatched recently.They can be seen roaming the zoo grounds, primarily on the south side.Peafowl are members of the pheasant family. Males are called peacocks and females peahens.The common Peafowl is found in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It is a protected species in India, where it is the national bird.