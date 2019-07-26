'Chance the Snapper' gets first medical checkup in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WLS) -- The Humboldt Park alligator, nicknamed "Chance the Snapper," got his first medical exam Thursday in Florida.
Officials at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park said the alligator had a full exam; blood was drawn and his eyes, ears, limbs and skin were checked.
They estimate he is between four and six years old, but said that is hard to tell as alligators grow according to how much food and space they have.
The alligator seems to be in good health, even a little heavy for his size, officials said. They're still waiting for the results of some blood work, which is particularly important because of the blue-green algae bloom that is happening in the Humboldt Park Lagoon.
The alligator will remain in quarantine for a minimum of 90 days.
"Chance the Snapper" was captured by alligator expert Frank Robb on July 16, after spending more than a week in the Humboldt Park Lagoon.
