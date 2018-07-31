Deserving dog receives spa treatment on National Mutt Day

In honor of National Mutt Day, the Hinsdale Humane Society's oldest dog without a home received her very own spa day.8-year-old Pasta was transported from a high kill shelter on May 17. All the other dogs who arrived around the same time have since been adopted.While Pasta is considered a "senior" dog she is a puppy at heart. She loves to run around, play chase and cuddle. Pasta also knows how to sit, stay, fetch and is housebroken.To make her feel like the queen that she is, Pasta was given the royal treatment at Dogtopia of Oakbrook Terrace.She received the deluxe spa package, which includes a deluxe bath scrub and beautification package on her nails, teeth and coat. The whole process lasts about 90 minutes.National Mutt Day was created in 2005 to celebrate and save mixed breeds that often find themselves in shelters.Anyone interested in adopting Pasta should contact the Hinsdale Humane Society.